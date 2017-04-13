Shenango officially announces the rei...

Shenango officially announces the reinstatement of its athletic program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Penn State

Penn State Shenango officially announced the reinstatement of its athletic program at the 2017 Penn State Shenango Alumni Society Meet and Greet event on April 12 featuring Penn State Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour as its keynote speaker. In less than 18 months, the Shenango campus' once successful men's basketball and women's volleyball programs will be in full swing, and the campus couldn't be more excited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penn State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sharon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's Mar '17 Goodboy 2
Sharon is in need of a skatepark (Nov '14) Mar '17 JFierst 2
Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10) Dec '16 NoName 9
Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille Dec '16 Zeeker 2
Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba... Dec '16 Typical 2
A new Sheriff in town! Nov '16 Still Barfin 1
Clark Candy Bar Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
See all Sharon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sharon Forum Now

Sharon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sharon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sharon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC