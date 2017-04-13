Shenango officially announces the reinstatement of its athletic program
Penn State Shenango officially announced the reinstatement of its athletic program at the 2017 Penn State Shenango Alumni Society Meet and Greet event on April 12 featuring Penn State Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour as its keynote speaker. In less than 18 months, the Shenango campus' once successful men's basketball and women's volleyball programs will be in full swing, and the campus couldn't be more excited.
