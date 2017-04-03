Out & About: April 7-13

BURLESQUE BONANZA: More than 50 burlesque artists share the stage and their art for a four-day festival through April 9 at both Franky Bradley's, 1320 Chancellor St., and Plays & Players, 1714 Delancey Place. The annual festival will also celebrate the debut of the Sparkle Market from noon-6 p.m. April 9 at Irish Pol, 114 Market St., a showcase of local artists and small businesses.

