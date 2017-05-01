Cops: Dad offered 3 siblings $100, di...

Cops: Dad offered 3 siblings $100, dinner to beat fourth

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: O-R Online

The Observer-Reporter is excited to announce new digital offerings, including our new e-Edition apps, available for download in the iTunes & Google Play stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sharon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's Mar '17 Goodboy 2
Sharon is in need of a skatepark (Nov '14) Mar '17 JFierst 2
Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10) Dec '16 NoName 9
Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille Dec '16 Zeeker 2
Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba... Dec '16 Typical 2
A new Sheriff in town! Nov '16 Still Barfin 1
Clark Candy Bar Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
See all Sharon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sharon Forum Now

Sharon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sharon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sharon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC