Warrant issued for Hermitage couple saved by 9-1-1 call from 5-year-old son
Police are looking for the Sharon couple whose lives may have been saved by a 9-1-1 call placed by their five-year-old child. The District Magistrate's office says warrants were issued for the arrests of Sarah Williams and Timothy Kolsky after the two failed to show up for a court hearing on Wednesday.
