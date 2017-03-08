Guinea pig, pet mouse rescued from rubbish in Mercer County
SHARON – Fred the Guinea pig now lives with a Sharon girl who found him – outside in the trash. “I have no idea how they survived,” said Humane Officer Courtney Ivan about the found guinea pig and domesticated mouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10)
|Dec '16
|NoName
|9
|Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's
|Dec '16
|Survey Time
|1
|Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille
|Dec '16
|Zeeker
|2
|Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba...
|Dec '16
|Typical
|2
|A new Sheriff in town!
|Nov '16
|Still Barfin
|1
|Clark Candy Bar
|Nov '16
|Lewis And Clark
|1
|Indecency charges sent to county court (Aug '07)
|Oct '16
|Helen Carson
|102
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC