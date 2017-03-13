The Lettermen bringing Romantic Ballads to Newton Theatre

Classic trio The Lettermen bring their harmonious songs to The Newton Theatre on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 8 p.m. Since 1958 The Lettermen have been entertaining audiences with their exquisite harmonies and soulful ballads. They will bring audiences back in time with hits like Shangri-La, Put Your Head On My Shoulder, Goin' Out of My Head/Can't Take My Eyes Off You and so many more.

