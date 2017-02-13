Two anchor stores in the Shenango Val...

Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Business leaders are hoping to spread some sunshine on some otherwise recent gloomy economic news in the Sharon and Hermitage area. The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Valley Forecast Breakfast next week to share what organizers say are some of the positive plans, business expansions and developments planned in the coming year.

