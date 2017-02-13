Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing
Business leaders are hoping to spread some sunshine on some otherwise recent gloomy economic news in the Sharon and Hermitage area. The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Valley Forecast Breakfast next week to share what organizers say are some of the positive plans, business expansions and developments planned in the coming year.
