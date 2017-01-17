Media criticized over coverage of fat...

Media criticized over coverage of fatal police shooting of trans man

On Friday, 23-year-old Sean Ryan Hake was fatally shot by police during a domestic disturbance call at his mother's home in Sharon, Pa. Friends and relatives would later confirm that Hake was in the process of transitioning from a woman to a man, something Hake confirms himself in the 2013 YouTube video above.

