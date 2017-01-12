Domestic disturbance call ends with 2...

Domestic disturbance call ends with 23-year-old fatally shot by police: reports

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: PennLive.com

Sean Hake of Sharon, Pa., is pictured in a Facebook photo. Hake was killed on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, during a police encounter at his mother's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sharon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10) Dec 27 NoName 9
Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's Dec 15 Survey Time 1
Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille Dec 15 Zeeker 2
Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba... Dec '16 Typical 2
A new Sheriff in town! Nov '16 Still Barfin 1
Clark Candy Bar Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
News Indecency charges sent to county court (Aug '07) Oct '16 Helen Carson 102
See all Sharon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sharon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mercer County was issued at January 12 at 1:14PM EST

Sharon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sharon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Sharon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC