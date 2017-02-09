DA: Police shooting of Sharon man was justified
Sean Ryan Hake, a 23-year-old transgender man, died after being shot by a Sharon police officer who had been called to a domestic dispute at a Tamplin Street home on January 6. During a news conference held on Tuesday, Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson announced that evidence gathered by the Pennsylvania State Police indicate that the shooting of Hake was justified. Police have not released the name of officer who shot Hake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10)
|Dec '16
|NoName
|9
|Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's
|Dec '16
|Survey Time
|1
|Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille
|Dec '16
|Zeeker
|2
|Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba...
|Dec '16
|Typical
|2
|A new Sheriff in town!
|Nov '16
|Still Barfin
|1
|Clark Candy Bar
|Nov '16
|Lewis And Clark
|1
|Indecency charges sent to county court (Aug '07)
|Oct '16
|Helen Carson
|102
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC