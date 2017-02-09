DA: Police shooting of Sharon man was justified

Sean Ryan Hake, a 23-year-old transgender man, died after being shot by a Sharon police officer who had been called to a domestic dispute at a Tamplin Street home on January 6. During a news conference held on Tuesday, Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson announced that evidence gathered by the Pennsylvania State Police indicate that the shooting of Hake was justified. Police have not released the name of officer who shot Hake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.