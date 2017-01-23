ACLU wants name of Sharon police offi...

ACLU wants name of Sharon police officer involved in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has made a plea for what it calls transparency in the investigation into the police-involved shooting of a Sharon man last week. Sean Ryan Hake, a 23-year-old transgender man, was fatally shot by a Sharon police officer who had been called to a domestic dispute at a Tamplin Street home last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sharon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10) Dec 27 NoName 9
Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's Dec '16 Survey Time 1
Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille Dec '16 Zeeker 2
Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba... Dec '16 Typical 2
A new Sheriff in town! Nov '16 Still Barfin 1
Clark Candy Bar Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
News Indecency charges sent to county court (Aug '07) Oct '16 Helen Carson 102
See all Sharon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sharon Forum Now

Sharon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sharon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sharon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC