Wrongful death suit against Pa. Hyundai store is reinstated
A Sharon, Pa., Hyundai store that this year won dismissal of a wrongful death suit finds itself still fighting the case. The estate of a female driver killed when her Sonata accelerated suddenly and crashed after leaving the service department filed the suit in 2012.
