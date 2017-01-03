Wrongful death suit against Pa. Hyund...

Wrongful death suit against Pa. Hyundai store is reinstated

Sunday Dec 25

A Sharon, Pa., Hyundai store that this year won dismissal of a wrongful death suit finds itself still fighting the case. The estate of a female driver killed when her Sonata accelerated suddenly and crashed after leaving the service department filed the suit in 2012.

