Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 8:47PM EST expiring...

PAZ007-008-013>016-022-300345- Lawrence-Clarion-Armstrong-Jefferson-Butler-Mercer-Venango- 847 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT MERCER...JEFFERSON... ARMSTRONG...SOUTHERN VENANGO...BUTLER...LAWRENCE AND CLARION COUNTIES... At 844 PM EST...an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Cortland to near Medina, Ohio. Movement was east at 40 mph.

