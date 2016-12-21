Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 8:47PM EST expiring...
PAZ007-008-013>016-022-300345- Lawrence-Clarion-Armstrong-Jefferson-Butler-Mercer-Venango- 847 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT MERCER...JEFFERSON... ARMSTRONG...SOUTHERN VENANGO...BUTLER...LAWRENCE AND CLARION COUNTIES... At 844 PM EST...an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Cortland to near Medina, Ohio. Movement was east at 40 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10)
|Dec 27
|NoName
|9
|Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's
|Dec 15
|Survey Time
|1
|Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille
|Dec 15
|Zeeker
|2
|Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba...
|Dec 11
|Typical
|2
|A new Sheriff in town!
|Nov '16
|Still Barfin
|1
|Clark Candy Bar
|Nov '16
|Lewis And Clark
|1
|Indecency charges sent to county court (Aug '07)
|Oct '16
|Helen Carson
|102
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC