Shooting suspect sent back to Pa.

Tuesday Dec 13

The man police believe shot two people Thursday in Hermitage, Pa., waived extradition back to Mercer County on Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Justin Mason Hepfl, 28, who has addresses in Brookfield and in Sharon, Pa., faces three charges each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection to an early morning shooting that left two men hurt at the Chalet Apartments in Hermitage.

