Dayna L. Haynes is wanted for a robbery at the PNC Bank in Sharon, Pa.
Members of the public helped Sharon Police identify a suspect in Friday's robbery of the East State Street PNC bank. Now police hope the public can help bring him to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sharon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's
|Dec 15
|Survey Time
|1
|Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille
|Dec 15
|Zeeker
|2
|Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba...
|Dec 11
|Typical
|2
|A new Sheriff in town!
|Nov '16
|Still Barfin
|1
|Clark Candy Bar
|Nov '16
|Lewis And Clark
|1
|Indecency charges sent to county court (Aug '07)
|Oct '16
|Helen Carson
|102
|spring water on rt 18 (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|renee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sharon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC