Community digest

FAMILY FUN AND FRESH AIR DAY OFFERED IN THE BACK MOUNTAIN: A family fun and fresh air day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the JCC Camp in Dallas. There are activities and fun for all ages, including a hike with guide Jill Price, director of adventure education at Wilkes University; sleigh riding if there is snow, yoga with Karen Dipipi, snacks and cooking demonstrations with Lynn Keiser, a fire pit with s'mores and hot cocoa, and more.

