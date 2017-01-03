Community digest

Community digest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

FAMILY FUN AND FRESH AIR DAY OFFERED IN THE BACK MOUNTAIN: A family fun and fresh air day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the JCC Camp in Dallas. There are activities and fun for all ages, including a hike with guide Jill Price, director of adventure education at Wilkes University; sleigh riding if there is snow, yoga with Karen Dipipi, snacks and cooking demonstrations with Lynn Keiser, a fire pit with s'mores and hot cocoa, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sharon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elderly man brutally beaten on Roemer Blvd. (May '10) Dec 27 NoName 9
Biggest Drug dealer in late 90's and early 2000's Dec 15 Survey Time 1
Drug Dealer cooking at Hickory Grille Dec 15 Zeeker 2
Drug dealing dirt bag cooking at the Hickory ba... Dec 11 Typical 2
A new Sheriff in town! Nov '16 Still Barfin 1
Clark Candy Bar Nov '16 Lewis And Clark 1
News Indecency charges sent to county court (Aug '07) Oct '16 Helen Carson 102
See all Sharon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sharon Forum Now

Sharon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sharon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Sharon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC