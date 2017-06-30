Elks demolition project cost decreases $7K
On Thursday, the county commissioners approved a change order with Northeast Industrial Services of Shamokin, decreasing the final contract $6,927.20 for a new total of $138,820.80. The contract is for the demolition of the former Elks building, which was torn down in May. The board said that the decrease in the contract price was because on the advice of the engineer, the contractor was allowed to use some of the fill from the demolition as backfill and also leave the foundation to maintain the safety and integrity of the adjacent buildings.
