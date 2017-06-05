Firm that deals with troubled, delinquent youths expanding into Pennsylvania
G4S Youth Services is planning to open a 32-bed non-secure facility this fall adjacent to the new Northumberland County Prison outside Shamokin in Coal Twp. The Tampa-based company has signed a lease with the county for three buildings on the site of the former Northwestern Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Jun 1
|Kathyb
|75
|Girl Dies at amusment park (Jul '07)
|May 9
|Brosqad
|174
|Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1...
|Apr '17
|James dunn
|3
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC