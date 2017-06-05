Firm that deals with troubled, delinq...

Firm that deals with troubled, delinquent youths expanding into Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: PennLive.com

G4S Youth Services is planning to open a 32-bed non-secure facility this fall adjacent to the new Northumberland County Prison outside Shamokin in Coal Twp. The Tampa-based company has signed a lease with the county for three buildings on the site of the former Northwestern Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shamokin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Jun 1 Kathyb 75
Girl Dies at amusment park (Jul '07) May 9 Brosqad 174
News Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1... Apr '17 James dunn 3
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Mar '17 Natasha 3
News Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12) Jan '17 Dfalls 14
Garrett Snyder (Mar '09) Dec '16 luvncsunshine 5
News Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09) Nov '16 Shane clendenin 51
See all Shamokin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shamokin Forum Now

Shamokin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shamokin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Shamokin, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC