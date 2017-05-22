This central Pa. coaster is legendary
This central Pa. legend 'could easily be considered the perfect coaster' It's not the tallest, fastest or newest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl Dies at amusment park (Jul '07)
|May 9
|Brosqad
|174
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|May 4
|Christian L
|231
|Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1...
|Apr 30
|James dunn
|3
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Denny
|74
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC