Accused bigamist bail bondsman charged with submitting fake documents for new SS number
The latest accusation against Christopher Edward Buckley, 43, of Shamokin, is in 2010 he used fictitious documents to apply for a new Social Security number in Selinsgrove. Charges forgery and tampering with public records filed Wednesday were in Buckley's name not Christopher Hauptmann as in earlier cases in other counties.
