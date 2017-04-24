Shamokin mayor sues two police officers who arrested him in grave desecration dispute
The mayor of Shamokin has filed a false arrest suit against the two police officers who arrested him on grave desecration charges that later were withdrawn. Mayor William Milbrand, in a suit filed Friday in U.S. Middle District Court, seeks unspecified damages in excess of $75,000 against William J. Miner and Nathan Rhodes.
