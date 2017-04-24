School administrator with shoplifting history sentenced to probationary program
An administrator in the Shamokin Area School District with a history of shoplifting has been granted entry into the probation program that will allow her to have her record expunged. Ruby Michetti, 61, curriculum coordinator for the district, was approved for the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program Thursday on a misdemeanor retail theft charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Apr 20
|Denny
|74
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1...
|Feb '17
|james dunn
|2
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Momof3
|230
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC