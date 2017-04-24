Past and Present- Civil War Times Dec...

Past and Present- Civil War Times December 2013

In 1879 the survivors of Battery B, 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery-often called "Cooper's Battery" after James H. Cooper, the battery's captain-put up a small monument on Gettysburg's Cemetery Hill to commemorate their role in silencing Confederate artillery on July 2. When Keith Foote and some friends visited the monument in 2010, they were dismayed to see that erosion had nearly erased the inscriptions on the memorial's eight-sided marble cap. Foote decided to form and spearhead the Cooper's Battery B Capstone Monument Replacement Project, in an effort to raise the $10,000 cost of having a new cap made.

