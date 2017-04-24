Geisinger adds more power of prayer to its medical offerings
The site was first launched a decade ago, but eventually became technologically outdated and was only minimally maintained, said Geisinger spokeswoman Amber Depew. Now it has been updated to be more mobile friendly and to incorporate social media, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Apr 20
|Denny
|74
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1...
|Feb '17
|james dunn
|2
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Momof3
|230
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC