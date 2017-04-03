Former Judge, D.A. Facing DUI Charge

Former Judge, D.A. Facing DUI Charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

State police say Anthony Rosini, 67, of Sunbury was stopped around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation near Shamokin. Rosini served as a Northumberland County judge from July 2014 to January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shamokin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Apr 20 Denny 74
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Mar '17 Natasha 3
News Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1... Feb '17 james dunn 2
News Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12) Jan '17 Dfalls 14
Garrett Snyder (Mar '09) Dec '16 luvncsunshine 5
News Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09) Nov '16 Shane clendenin 51
News Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09) Oct '16 Momof3 230
See all Shamokin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shamokin Forum Now

Shamokin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shamokin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shamokin, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC