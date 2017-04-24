93-year-old's online auction purchase of commercial property winds up in court

A 93-year-old Middletown man would like to help revitalize his native Shamokin-Coal Township area in Northumberland County. To that end, Leonard J. Dodson successfully bid during an October 2016 online auction to buy the 17-acre commercial property along Route 61 in Coal Township that once housed an Ames store and other businesses.

