93-year-old's online auction purchase of commercial property winds up in court
A 93-year-old Middletown man would like to help revitalize his native Shamokin-Coal Township area in Northumberland County. To that end, Leonard J. Dodson successfully bid during an October 2016 online auction to buy the 17-acre commercial property along Route 61 in Coal Township that once housed an Ames store and other businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Apr 20
|Denny
|74
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1...
|Feb '17
|james dunn
|2
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Momof3
|230
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC