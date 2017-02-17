Shamokin police: Mom arrested, needle...

Shamokin police: Mom arrested, needle found in crib

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Police arrested a Shamokin woman Friday after an uncapped hypodermic needle was found in the crib of her 9-month-old child. According to arrest papers filed by Patrolman Matt Dunn, a neighbor of Natasha Rymarczuk, 21, found the woman unresponsive inside her East Dewart Street apartment about 6:40 p.m. as her child cried loudly from inside his crib.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shamokin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1... Feb 9 james dunn 1
News Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12) Jan '17 Dfalls 14
Garrett Snyder (Mar '09) Dec '16 luvncsunshine 5
News Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09) Nov '16 Shane clendenin 51
News Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09) Oct '16 Momof3 230
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
Shamokin Wins National Award Oct '16 Daniel Tosh 3
See all Shamokin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shamokin Forum Now

Shamokin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shamokin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Shamokin, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC