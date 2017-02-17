Shamokin police: Mom arrested, needle found in crib

Police arrested a Shamokin woman Friday after an uncapped hypodermic needle was found in the crib of her 9-month-old child. According to arrest papers filed by Patrolman Matt Dunn, a neighbor of Natasha Rymarczuk, 21, found the woman unresponsive inside her East Dewart Street apartment about 6:40 p.m. as her child cried loudly from inside his crib.

