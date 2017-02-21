Pensylvania Mayor accused of disturbi...

Pensylvania Mayor accused of disturbing 14 graves

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: New York Daily News

A central Pennsylvania mayor has been accused by authorities of disturbing 14 graves through work on a cellphone tower planned for the cemetery where he serves as board president. Police charged Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand with vandalism over the plan to build the cellphone tower over the graves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shamokin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1... Tue james dunn 2
News Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12) Jan '17 Dfalls 14
Garrett Snyder (Mar '09) Dec '16 luvncsunshine 5
News Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09) Nov '16 Shane clendenin 51
News Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09) Oct '16 Momof3 230
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
Shamokin Wins National Award Oct '16 Daniel Tosh 3
See all Shamokin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shamokin Forum Now

Shamokin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shamokin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shamokin, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC