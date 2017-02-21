Pensylvania Mayor accused of disturbing 14 graves
A central Pennsylvania mayor has been accused by authorities of disturbing 14 graves through work on a cellphone tower planned for the cemetery where he serves as board president. Police charged Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand with vandalism over the plan to build the cellphone tower over the graves.
