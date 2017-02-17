District attorney refuses to prosecute Shamokin mayor on grave desecration charges
The Shamokin mayor will not be prosecuted on charges he disturbed gravesites during the construction of a cell phone tower. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz has announced he has asked Shamokin police to withdraw all 42 counts against Mayor William Milbrand who was charged as president of Shamokin Cemetery Co.
