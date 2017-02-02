Central PA Counties Get Grant to Boost Economy
Parts of our area have been hit hard by the loss of jobs in the coal industry, but officials in central Pennsylvania hope to change that with a new grant that promotes tourism and job growth in other industries. An economic development agency in Union County was just given close to $500,000 in federal grant money to help rebuild the economy that was hurt after many coal jobs were eliminated.
