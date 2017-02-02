Central PA Counties Get Grant to Boos...

Central PA Counties Get Grant to Boost Economy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Parts of our area have been hit hard by the loss of jobs in the coal industry, but officials in central Pennsylvania hope to change that with a new grant that promotes tourism and job growth in other industries. An economic development agency in Union County was just given close to $500,000 in federal grant money to help rebuild the economy that was hurt after many coal jobs were eliminated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shamokin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1... Tue james dunn 2
News Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12) Jan '17 Dfalls 14
Garrett Snyder (Mar '09) Dec '16 luvncsunshine 5
News Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09) Nov '16 Shane clendenin 51
News Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09) Oct '16 Momof3 230
did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09) Oct '16 Mar 73
Shamokin Wins National Award Oct '16 Daniel Tosh 3
See all Shamokin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shamokin Forum Now

Shamokin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shamokin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Shamokin, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,434 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC