Bailbondsman accused of being married to mother, daughter at same time
A Northumberland County bail bondsman has been accused of being married to a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at the same time. Christopher I. Hauptmann, 43, of Shamokin, was arraigned Tuesday on bigamy and firearms charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Momof3
|230
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Mar
|73
|Shamokin Wins National Award
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|3
|cant get home insurens on my home (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC