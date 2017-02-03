Bail bondsman under investigation for buying guns using fake name
A Northumberland County bail bondsman is under investigation for allegedly using a false name to obtain firearms he is not permitted to possess as a convicted felon. Authorities suspect that Christopher I. Hauptmann, a Shamokin resident who is married, is actually Christopher E. Buckley, who has a felony drug record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Momof3
|230
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Mar
|73
|Shamokin Wins National Award
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|3
|cant get home insurens on my home (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC