AG's office asked to investigate filing of criminal charges against Shamokin mayor
The Northumberland County district attorney has asked the state Attorney General's Office to investigate why grave desecration charges were filed against Shamokin's mayor. District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Tuesday he did so at the request of Berwick lawyer Frank Kepner, who represents Mayor William Milbrand.
