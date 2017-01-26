Woman dies in Pennsylvania house fire that displaces 7
Authorities in Northumberland County say intense flamed prevented them from reaching a woman who died in a house fire that displaced seven others. Fire officials say the one-story house collapsed into the basement shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene in Zerbe Township early Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Momof3
|230
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Mar
|73
|Shamokin Wins National Award
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|3
|cant get home insurens on my home (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shamokin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC