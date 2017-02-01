Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1876, some fire damage

The Northumberland County commissioners will accept bids until Feb. 21 for its old prison on Second Street in downtown Sunbury that was damaged by a raging fire on Jan. 14, 2015. Bids must include a 10 percent deposit and the successful bidder must agree to close on the purchase by April 7. There is no evidence of the fire on the outside of the building constructed in 1876 but inside one wing was damaged extensively.

