Want to own a prison? For sale: jail built in 1876, some fire damage
The Northumberland County commissioners will accept bids until Feb. 21 for its old prison on Second Street in downtown Sunbury that was damaged by a raging fire on Jan. 14, 2015. Bids must include a 10 percent deposit and the successful bidder must agree to close on the purchase by April 7. There is no evidence of the fire on the outside of the building constructed in 1876 but inside one wing was damaged extensively.
Shamokin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued for Scott Binsack (Nov '12)
|Jan 10
|Dfalls
|14
|Garrett Snyder (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|luvncsunshine
|5
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Momof3
|230
|did hershey buy knoebels amusment park? (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Mar
|73
|Shamokin Wins National Award
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|3
|cant get home insurens on my home (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|Daniel Tosh
|2
