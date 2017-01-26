Asbestos must be cleared before Elks demolition
On Thursday, the Carbon County commissioners approved a disbursement agreement between Dayhill Group and Northeast Industrial Services Corporation of Shamokin, for the demolition and clearance of the former Elks building, located along Ridge Street in the business district of Lansford. Northeast Industrial Services submitted the apparent low bid for the demolition project in December.
