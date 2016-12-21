Shamokin school administrator accused of repeated shoplifting at a Weis store

The curriculum coordinator in the Shamokin Area School District was charged last week with misdemeanor theft for allegedly attempting to take 34 items with a total value of $231 from the Weis Markets store on West Walnut Street on Nov. 30. Michetti is accused of placing items in bags without scanning them at a self-scan checkout. She was observed by video and detained, police said.

