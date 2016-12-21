Man fined, placed on probation for pu...

Man fined, placed on probation for putting knife in 3-year-old's trick or treat basket

Friday Dec 16 Read more: PennLive.com

A Northumberland County man accused of placing a hunting-style knife in the trick or treat basket of a three-year-old boy has been fined $300 and placed on probation for a year. Harold S. Carter III, 35, of the Shamokin suburb of Coal Twp., pleaded guilty Tuesday to a disorderly conduct charge.

