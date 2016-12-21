Harrisburg firm remains defendant in suit over Northumberland County inmate's suicide
A Harrisburg firm has been ordered to respond to a federal lawsuit brought by the estate of an inmate who committed suicide in the Northumberland County Prison in June 2014. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick on Thursday issued the order after refusing to remove PrimeCare Medical Inc. and three of its employees from the suit Hope Lewis filed on behalf of the estate of her son, Cyrus Lewis.
