Geisinger introduces national collaboration to make Scranton healthier

Tuesday Dec 13

A dream to make Scranton the nation's healthiest city will start with two Geisinger projects that already have a reputation for excellence - nutrition therapy and the human genetic code. Interstate and local stakeholders in Geisinger Health System's SpringBoard Health program met Tuesday at the University of Scranton to kick off SpringBoard Healthy Scranton, the program's charter project.

Shamokin, PA

