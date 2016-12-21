Elks building demolition to cost $118K

Elks building demolition to cost $118K

Friday Dec 9

A former Lansford landmark that, due to years of neglect, has become a dangerous eyesore may soon be only a memory. On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners opened bids for the demolition of the former Elks building, located in the business district on Ridge Street.

Shamokin, PA

