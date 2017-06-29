South metro briefs: Uponor North Amer...

South metro briefs: Uponor North America breaks ground on $17.4M expansion

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Star Tribune

Uponor North America broke ground June 6 in Apple Valley on its $17.4 million expansion, to be finished in January. The expansion includes 58,000 square feet to increase the company's manufacturing capacity, according to a news release.

