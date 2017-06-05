South metro briefs: Prior Lake City Council approves funding for drug task force officer
The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a three-year funding agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community last week that would designate an officer to join Southwest Metro Drug Task Force. The law enforcement agency, one of 23 drug task forces across Minnesota, focuses on drug trafficking in Scott, Carver and McLeod counties as well as the cities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.
