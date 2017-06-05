South metro briefs: Prior Lake City C...

South metro briefs: Prior Lake City Council approves funding for drug task force officer

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Star Tribune

The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a three-year funding agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community last week that would designate an officer to join Southwest Metro Drug Task Force. The law enforcement agency, one of 23 drug task forces across Minnesota, focuses on drug trafficking in Scott, Carver and McLeod counties as well as the cities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16) May 20 Tammy D 7
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
News Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15) Apr '15 Xstain Fumblement... 7
News Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Eleese Elise 1
Local Politics Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carl Jones 1
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC