Shakopee Man Matches Own Catch-and-Release Length Record with 49-Inch Flathead Catfish

Monday Jun 12 Read more: KSTP

An angler from Shakopee tied his own state record in the catch-and-release length category last month when he reeled in a 49-inch flathead catfish. Jake Robinson caught the catfish May 15 on the Minnesota River near Savage, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

