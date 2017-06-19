Shakopee Man Matches Own Catch-and-Release Length Record with 49-Inch Flathead Catfish
An angler from Shakopee tied his own state record in the catch-and-release length category last month when he reeled in a 49-inch flathead catfish. Jake Robinson caught the catfish May 15 on the Minnesota River near Savage, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Tammy D
|7
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
|Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carl Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC