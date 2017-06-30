Is this heaven? No, it's Savage, the Twin Cities' fastest growing suburb
The former river rat outlier that hugs the Minnesota River about 15 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis has officially blossomed into a suburban swan. According to a recent report by research analyst Jake Hill, the 16.5-square miles of earth and water represents the Twin Cities' fastest growing suburb .
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Tammy D
|7
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
|Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carl Jones
|1
