Huge catfish
Jake Robinson of Shakopee holds a flathead catfish that tied a state record for largest flathead catfish. Robinson, who caught the fish on the Minnesota River near Savage May 15, tied his own record.
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Tammy D
|7
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
|Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carl Jones
|1
