Deer in road sends motorcyclist into ditch near Wabasha
Jana Hearn, 43, of Shakopee, was riding her 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Minnesota Highway 60 about nine miles west of Wabasha just past noon when she tried to maneuver around a deer in the roadway. In doing so, she ended up in a ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Shakopee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Tammy D
|7
|Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Post them
|19
|Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Luda
|1
|For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15)
|May '15
|cowboy chris
|5
|Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Xstain Fumblement...
|7
|Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Eleese Elise
|1
|Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Carl Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shakopee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC