Deer in road sends motorcyclist into ditch near Wabasha

Monday Jun 5

Jana Hearn, 43, of Shakopee, was riding her 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Minnesota Highway 60 about nine miles west of Wabasha just past noon when she tried to maneuver around a deer in the roadway. In doing so, she ended up in a ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

