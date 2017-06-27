7 Women Share the Best Self-Love Advi...

7 Women Share the Best Self-Love Advice They Got from Their Dads

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Shape

When it comes to winning the body image wars, we often think of moms on the front line-which makes sense since moms often deal with the same self-love issues you face . But there is someone else who is often right there as well, encouraging you to do your best and loving you just the way you are: your dad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shape.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shakopee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Savage (Oct '16) May '17 Tammy D 7
News Prison sentence for notable defense attorney Sa... (May '11) Aug '16 Post them 19
News Minnesota Man Drowns While Trying To Save Famil... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Luda 1
News For inmates, a healing process through journaling (May '15) May '15 cowboy chris 5
News Snubbed Girl, 10, Gets Party of a Lifetime (Apr '15) Apr '15 Xstain Fumblement... 7
News Shakopee Residents Asked to Approve High School... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Eleese Elise 1
Local Politics Do you approve of John J. Schmitt as Mayor? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Carl Jones 1
See all Shakopee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shakopee Forum Now

Shakopee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shakopee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Shakopee, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC