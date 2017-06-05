South metro briefs: Shakopee bolsters...

South metro briefs: Shakopee bolsters fire department with five new hires

Friday May 19 Read more: Star Tribune

The men - Keith Jellinger, Andy Toczek, Brad Horsmann, Chris Richardson and Dustin Campion - join Chief Rick Coleman, four full-time firefighters and 46 other paid on-call workers who provide emergency medical assistance, fire prevention and education services to the community. Those interested in applying can sign up for notifications on the city's employment page to hear when applications are being accepted.

