South metro briefs: In Shakopee, St. Francis Medical Center to offer free acupuncture services

Friday May 5 Read more: Star Tribune

St. Francis Regional Medical Center has become one of the first hospitals in the nation to offer acupuncture services to emergency room patients, an effort to reduce the need for prescription painkillers. The traditional Chinese technique would be available for free to more than 30,000 emergency room patients each year as a natural way to treat pain and anxiety, officials said.

Shakopee, MN

